Motorola Nio Will Arrive with Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM: Leaks Reveal

As with the most recent leaks, Motorola Nio appears to be the next smartphone of Lenovo-owned company’s next flagship smartphone. Model number XT2125 with the title ‘Nio’ has reportedly been on the handset. A German publication has shared the production and claims that the Snapdragon 865 SoC can be powered by a smartphone, like Motorola Edge+, which launched as its flagship smartphone in April this year. It is expected that Motorola Nio will also have a triple rear camera setup and two RAM and storage setups.

Motorola Nio Specifications (Expected)

As reported, a Motorola phone with XT2125 and codename ‘Nio’ is now under production and maybe another flagship of the company, along with Adam Conway of XDA Developers. The report indicates that Android 11 may be running for the first time from Motorola. It may feature a Full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) display with a high refresh rate of at least 90Hz. The display size is unknown.

The reported Motorola Nio could be available in 8GB+128GB of storage and a 12GB + 256GB variant of storage. The report does not entirely confirm that the above is true.

From a photographic point of view, the Motorola phone can feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor OmniVision OV64B. The camera with a 16-megapixel broad-angle lens called OV16A10 is supposed to be fitted with a 2-megapixel depth sensor named OV02B1 B.

Frontage, Motorola’s new device is estimated to have two sensors, an OV16A1Q (16-megapixel) sensor, and a Samsung 8-megapixel (S5K4H7) sensor. The phone is likely to start in the first quarter of next year according to the report. Officially, Motorola did not share any Motorola Nio details. So the authenticity of reports is still not clear.

