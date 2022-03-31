Motorola Plans to Release 4 More Edge Phones in 2022

After failing to introduce high-end smartphones last year, Motorola is reappearing in the flagship phone sector in 2022. That too with the unveiling of the latest Moto Edge+ — or Edge 30 Pro worldwide. But the business isn’t done yet. According to reports, Motorola’s device rollout plans include the Motorola Frontier (or Edge 30 Pro Ultra), their Motorola Miami (the Edge 30 Lite), and 2 other phones dubbed Dubai and Dubai+, all of which might be released by the end of the year.

The Frontier

The Frontier will become the most expensive of the lot, but it won’t be available until about the third quarter, as per sources. In many aspects, it’s comparable to its younger sibling (the Edge+), but there are a few key changes. It’s been believed to ship with Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, which is rumored to be made by TSMC instead of Samsung. It’ll also have 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS. The phone will have 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery featuring 125W wired charging. The biggest distinction from other phones in the series is on the back, where there’s a gigantic 200MP main camera plus a 50MP wide-angle, and a 12MP 2x zoom.

The Dubai

The second smartphone, codenamed Dubai, is positioned below the Edge+ and could be introduced as the Motorola Edge 30. It will be available in three memory options starting next month: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, as well as 8GB/256GB. A 50MP f/1.88 main camera, a 50MP broad camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor will be found on the back of the Dubai. For selfies, it will include a 32MP module. Motorola is likely to equip the phone having a 6.55-inch POLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. It will have a 144Hz refresh rate on the front. The phone will be powered by a 4,020mAh battery. It is smaller than the Edge+ and Frontier’s older brothers.

The Dubai+

The Dubai+ (having an unnamed marketing title) could debut in the third quarter, most probably. It’ll be supported by a Mediatek chipset called the MT6879. This has an octa-core CPU processor and a Mali G79 GPU and is said to still be in manufacturing. The cameras will be identical to those on the Dubai, but the Dubai+ will have a significantly larger 5,000mAh battery and stylus compatibility, just like the Edge+.

The Miami

The Miami, which might be called the Edge 30 Lite, is the fourth smartphone in the group and the fifth Edge phone in general for 2022. It’s likely to arrive in the middle of the two Dubai versions. Because it’s a Lite phone, it’s unsurprising that it lacks similar hardware as the other phones. The Snapdragon 695 5G processor will be paired with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It has a storage of 128GB or 256GB. The phone has dual rear 64MP primary and 13MP wide-angle lenses teamed with a 32MP selfie camera. Motorola Miami’s camera performance is also the weakest.

