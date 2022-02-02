Mozilla Introduces New Privacy Features to its Mobile and Desktop VPN

Finally, Mozilla has announced new privacy features to its mobile and desktop VPN offerings. Mozilla VPN 2.7 update brings a number of new features including Firefox’s popular add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, to the desktop platform and also a multi-hop feature to the Android and iOS version of the VPN service.

Mozilla Rolls Out New Privacy Features to its Mobile and Desktop VPN

Also Read: Mozilla Enhances Security with Total Cookie Protection Feature

Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers help you separate each of your online lives. Instead of opening a new window or different browser to check your work email, you could easily separate that activity in a container tab. Firefox has combined it with Mozilla VPN to provide an extra layer of privacy. It will protect your browsing activity and enable you to set a different exit server in a different location for each of your containers.

Last year, Mozilla launched a multi-hop feature on the desktop that allows people to use two VPN servers instead of one VPN service. The feature is now rolling out on mobile as well. Mozilla’s VPN multi-hop feature works by first routing your online activity through one VPN server, the entry VPN server. Then, it routes it another time through a second VPN server – the exit VPN server.

Mozilla has also launched Firefox Relay, last year, which hides users’ real email addresses to help protect their identity.

Check Also: Mozilla Firefox Lockwise Password App Support will Stop by the End of 2021