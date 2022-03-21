If you are a Chrome or Edge user on Windows 10, you can probably run the AV1 video codec. Google and Microsoft have released this support in their respective browsers back in 2020. However, Mozilla took almost two years to bring this feature to firefox. Now, finally, after a two-year delay, Mozilla Firefox gets AV1 support.

Mozilla says that bringing the AV1 video support to Firefox requires powerful PCs with current software. There was just a small percentage of PCs. According to Neowin, the upcoming Firefox 100 release will incorporate support for AV1, and it will be available beginning May 3, 2022.

Mozilla Firefox Finally Gets AV1 Support

This feature itself has a number of advantages. First of all, the AV1 is cost-efficient. It is open-source and royalty-free. AV1 also offers compression that’s 30% better than the closest competition with little to no change in image quality. Additionally, AV1 processes video by moving the burden from software to your computer’s hardware, which turns out to be pretty energy-efficient and can extend tablet or PC battery life.

However, there are some hardware requirements to get his support on your device. According to Microsoft, hardware-accelerated AV1 video works on Windows 10 and 11 PCs if the following requirements are met:

CPU: 11th gen Intel Core with Intel Iris Xe Graphics or newer.

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 30 Series or AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series with necessary drivers.

OS: Windows 10 1909 or newer.

One of the most important reasons to adopt AV1 is that it’s friendly to streamers like Netflix. So we hope that the Firefox 100 update will come with built-in AV1 support. It will definitely provide a better streaming experience for anyone watching one of their favourites in the browser.

