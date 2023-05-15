The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced a new platform National Sex Offenders Registry (NSOR) to identify sex offenders of children and women. NSOR includes an SMS verification service for citizens. The service helped citizens to identify and track individuals who have been convicted of sex crimes against children and women

“This initiative has always remained closer to my heart, which is a critical step toward safeguarding women and children from sexual violence and abuse,” said Chairman of NADRA Tariq Malik.

NADRA Launches NSOR to Identify Sex Offenders of Child and Women

The citizens can now use this service to verify the CNIC number of individuals before hiring for household chores, at mosques, colleges, universities, or any other employment. The system will ensure they are not sexual convicts and have a clean record.

The Chairman NADRA said, “Preventing even a single instance of child or woman from sexual abuse is not just an act of protection but also an investment in the future of our country. We owe it to the weakest of the weak, and our nation has to take this responsibility seriously. We must recognize that preventing children and women from sexual abuse is not just a matter of punishing offenders, but also of creating a culture of safety and protection for the most vulnerable segments, Children and women. Only then can we ensure that the next generation has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

The service will provide common citizens and institutions with quick and easy access to information about sex offenders. The information can also be used to locate offenders to prevent future crimes. It will also ensure that they are held accountable for their actions.

Before hiring any employee at any job post, do check his record by sending a 13-digit CNIC number to 7000. Upon verification he/she will receive a reply in Urdu: “Beware! ABC son of XYZ is a convict. Don’t let him be around children and women.”

