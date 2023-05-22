The Ministry of Law and Justice has declared the national sex offenders database of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) ‘illegal and unilateral’. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a clarification regarding the NADRA’s national sex offenders database.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the sex offenders database of NADRA is illegal. It is being used unilaterally without proper legal sanction. Moreover, according to Section 24 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, the Ministry of Law and Justice, together with the special committee, was responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the National Sex Offender Register.

NADRA National Sex Offenders Database is Illegal: Law Ministry

Check Also: Nadra Introduces State-of-the-Art AFIS ‘Nadir’ for Civil Use

He further revealed that the register could only be considered legal if it was established in full compliance with the applicable law and rules.

“As it stands, the current National Sex Offender Register established by NADRA does not possess the necessary legal backing, which raises concerns about its efficacy and reliability.”

The spokesperson emphasized that any register aiming to serve as a tool for safeguarding communities and preventing sexual offences must be established in consonance with the prescribed rules.

“It is of utmost importance to ensure that the National Sex Offender Register is developed and maintained with proper legal oversight. This entails adhering to the legislative framework outlined in the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 and following the guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Law and Justice,” he reiterated.

See Also: NADRA Launches NSOR to Identify Sex Offenders