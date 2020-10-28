



Nayatel offers a dedicated and reliable phone line for Home/Office. With Nayatel call rewards, earn a discount of Rs. 0.3 per minute for all incoming calls & Rs. 0.3 per 5 minutes for all outgoing calls. Nayatel has also offered a variety of packages for its users to provide more convenience and comfort. Now make calls with Nayatel Phone Line services without any worry.

Nayatel Offers Dedicated and Reliable Phone line for Home/Office

Features:

ZERO line rent

line rent Free Nayatel to Nayatel calls within city

Noise free calling

3-Way conference calls

Calling line identification (CLI)

Call Waiting, Transfer, Forwarding & Barring

Send/Receive fax from inside and outside of network

Free 10 feet RJ11 cable

For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel

Nayatel is getting fame day by day for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. The company offers a variety of packages to its customers in the four major cities of Pakistan. Nayatel has also offered a variety of unlimited download packages. Nayatel has now brought an amazing offer for its customers. The new offer is Nayatel Volume Gift Service which is free of cost. The offer lets you share GBs with your friends as a gift.

Check Also: Nayatel Offers Free of Cost Volume Gift Service