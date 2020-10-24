



Nayatel is getting fame day by day for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. The company offers a variety of packages to its customers in the four major cities of Pakistan. Nayatel has also offered a variety of unlimited download packages. Nayatel has now brought an amazing offer for its customers. The new offer is Nayatel Volume Gift Service which is free of cost. The offer lets you share GBs with your friends as a gift.

Nayatel Offers Free of Cost Volume Gift Service

Also Check: Now Enjoy Unlimited Download for Netflix with Nayatel Extreme Unlimited Bundle

More interestingly, you can also get extra GBs from your friends if you are running short of your monthly limit and save extra usage bill. The sending process of free GBs is also very simple. Just follow these steps and share data with others.

How to Gift Free Volume:

Login to customer.nayatel.com

Click on Volume Transfer

Enter the Recipient user ID

Enter GBs in digits that you want to transfer

Nayatel has already provided many services to its users in different cities. It has provided a variety of packages based on users’ need. Moreover, the company is also focusing on expanding its services in the country.

For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel