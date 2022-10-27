If you are using Netflix mobile app, you may have encountered a section labelled “Mobile Games”. This is a small library of games with a Netflix subscription. Netflix brings you a list of interesting games to play when you can’t find out anything interesting to watch. Now the question comes to mind is that whether Netflix also offers streaming services for games as well. Well, the answer is no.

Netflix Mobile App is Hiding Dozens of Games – Here’s How to Play

The feature is not like Google Stadia, where games are streamed to your device without the need to install anything. On Netflix, you have to choose one of the games listed in the app, it transports you to your phone’s app store to download the game itself.

If you want to play a game, you have to first permanently install the game on your phone. The games install as normal, but rather than signing in with Google Play Games or Apple’s Game Center, you sign into the game with your Netflix credentials. These are exclusive titles, and you can’t play them unless you have a Netflix subscription.

Signing in happens automatically. Another benefit is that all your game data is saved online and synced across devices. so, if you play on your phone, your tablet, or your TV, you don’t lose any progress. It’s also cross-platform, so you can start on an Android phone and continue on your iPad with all your game data intact. Additionally, these games are absolutely free to play, with no in-app payment requirement.

However, there is a limitation on the mobile OS version. All phones running either Android 8 or later, or iOS 15 or later are eligible to enjoy this feature of Netflix.

