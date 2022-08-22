We already know that Netflix is working on its ad-supported tier which means the viewers will see ads while watching their favourite movies/shows on Netflix. But it seems like not all the content will get commercials. According to the latest information, Netflix’s ad-supported may have some commercial-free content. Netflix may cut commercials from newer original films and certain kids’ shows.

Netflix’s ad-supported Tier to Have Some Commercial-free Content

The latest reports claim that Netflix may not run ads during original movies when they’re first released. However, Netflix will show ads on that content later. There is no exact date revealed when Netflix will show ads on the newer movies.

Similarly, Netflix will also not show ads on the original kids’ programming — just like Disney Plus plans on doing with its forthcoming ad-supported tier — and the same may go for content produced by outside studios. The reports also reveal that some studios do not allow Netflix to run ads during certain shows or movies licensed to the company. However, Netflix most probably will play ads before or after the program.

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that it’s planning to launch a new ad-supported tier. The company will launch this plan in early 2023. Netflix has chosen Microsoft to bring ads to the platform. Netflix’s cheaper plan will be introduced on the basis of advertisements.

Just recently, we also came across that Netflix’s ad-supported plan will block offline viewing. The upcoming ad-supported tier will no longer let users download titles to their devices for offline viewing. These are all the chunks of information about Netflix’s upcoming ad program. Unfortunately, Netflix does not have revealed any information about its ad-supported tier.

