5 Best Internet Service Providers in Islamabad

Nayatel internet service provider has really made its name in the recent times. It has proved to be one of the most fastest and reliable ISP. This service includes fiber to the home (FTTH) networks which has transformed Islamabad into one of the most connected and optically wired cities of the world. They have an exceptional customer service as well. The team of this ISP is composed of highly skilled and brilliant professionals. Since their inception as an ISP, they are continuously trying to improve themselves. And they have proved to be one of the best Internet Service Provider in Islamabad. Nayatel has a wide range of Internet Bundles. But i will be mentioning the most economic one.

NayaTel’s Internet Packages in Islamabad: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1,999/-

Volume : Unlimited

Internet speed : 10 Mbps

Smart TV: Yes

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 11,000 (installment plan is available)

Device charges: Yes (PKR 4,750 including tax)

Installation time: 1-2 working days

Transworld Home:

Transworld Home is offering internet and TV services in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with speeds up to 100 Mbps and 100+ HD channels, branding itself as a premium entertainment experience provider. The most prominent attribute of this ISP is that it comes under the international Tier-1 Operator. There is no other ISP which has Tier-1 network collaboration. It has a wide number of Internet packages with staggering speeds. But I will mention the most economical one.

Transworld Home’s Internet Packages in Islamabad: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 2,500/-

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed : 20 Mbps

Tru™ TV (optional): PKR 500/- per month

Installation Time and Cost:

One-time Cost: PKR 12,000 (available on installments)

Tru™ Smart Box: PKR 7,000 (available on installments)

Special Promo: Also available at ZERO upfront charges

Installation Time: 1-2 days

Jazz Super 4G Wingle:

Mobilink Jazz is one of the best and oldest telecom service in Pakistan. It is working for over 25 years now. Jazz has recently launched its Jazz 4G Wi-Fi and Jazz 4G Wingle devices for its customers. These devices have staggering internet speeds. Jazz 4G Wi-Fi and Wingle devices have a decent battery life of 2300 mAh. It enables WPS Wi-Fi connectivity. The lightening 4G speed ranges up to 150 Mbps, which is unbelievably fast. These Wi-Fi devices can operate vigorously with up to 10 users at a time. The setting of the device is also an easy task. You just have to download the Jazz app and set up the device from there. The Wingle devices have a USB type smart design. Just plug it in any port and enjoy lightening speed internet. The most economical Internet bundle is listed below.

Jazz Super 4G Wingle’s Internet Packages in Islamabad: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 999/-

Volume : 25 GB

Internet speed: up to 150 Mbps

Device Charges:

Jazz Super 4G Wingle: PKR 2,500/-

Jazz Super 4G Wi-Fi: PKR 3,200/-

Jazz Home Wi-Fi: PKR 5,500/-

PTCL:

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited is regarded as the pilot Internet Service provider of Pakistan. It is also the most widespread internet service of our country. PTCL incorporated its internet services in Islamabad when it was made capital of the country. Since then they are trying to provide best internet service in the city. Over the time, PTCL has been transforming itself according to customers’ need. Almost every region in Islamabad has been granted optical fiber connectivity. This allows high Internet speeds. They have been improving their customer service as well. PTCL has an array of Internet Bundles. Though, I will be mentioning the most affordable package.

PTCL’s Internet Packages in Islamabad: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1750/-

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed : up to 6 Mbps

Smart TV(optional): PKR 525/- per month

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 2,499 inclusive of Tax/- (over existing landline) and PKR 5000 inclusive of tax/- (Landline + Internet + Smart TV)

Device charges: Yes (Router and TV box)

Installation time: 1-2 working days

StormFiber:

StormFiber is considered as one of the best Internet Service Provider of Islamabad. This Internet Service has been earning popularity due to its swift and reliable internet service. StormFiber is powered by Cybernet. The TV Service of StormFiber is excellent as well. But what stands out among these attributes is its extra-ordinary customer services. StormFiber operates with fiber optic cables to attain the best possible bandwidth and lightening fast connections. Another exceptional aspect of StormFiber is that it is a self-repairing ISP that solves your problem itself. The most economical internet bundle for customers in Islamabad is listed below.

StormFiber’s Internet Packages in Islamabad: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1299/- (without tax)

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed : 2 Mbps

Smart TV(optional): PKR 400/- per month.

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 12000/- (one time) without tax or PKR 1200/- without tax per month for 12 months (installment plan)

Device charges: Yes (TV box)

Installation time: 10-15 working days

Conclusion:

After a brief analysis of Internet Service Providers in Islamabad, my own preference among these ISPs will be NayaTel. No doubt, it is regarded as the best Internet Service Provider of Islamabad. NayaTel has also become the most popular Internet Service Provider of Islamabad. It has also emerged as the people’s choice. The reason for its success is the reliable Internet and superior customer services.