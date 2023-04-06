Microsoft is finally rolling out support for third-party accounts in the new Outlook app for Windows starting with Gmail accounts. With an update currently rolling out to those testing the new Outlook experience, it’s now possible to add Gmail accounts to the app, making it easier to manage all your emails in one place.
New Outlook For Windows Preview Now Supports Gmail Accounts
To check whether you can add a third-party email to your account, choose to Add Account at the bottom of the folder pane, or click Accounts > Email accounts > Settings, enter your Gmail account, and follow the prompts to authenticate.
According to Microsoft, the new experience is better than the support for Gmail accounts in the old Outlook app. The new Outlook app can now also access your Gmail calendar and contacts, so you get the full suite of features right inside the app, reducing the need to visit the Gmail website for almost anything. Microsoft is still working on adding accounts from other services, such as Yahoo and iCloud.
Additionally, Microsoft is working on a handful of other improvements, too. It now includes Microsoft Editor integration to provide spelling corrections and auto-complete suggestions. You can also now pin important emails to the top of your inbox. You can also delay the delivery of an email by 10 seconds. Users can undo sending the email in case they notice a last-minute error.
Furthermore, work and school accounts can now send polls in emails. They can also join Skype or Teams meetings directly from the app. The company has also added package tracking for any package numbers you receive in emails. Outlook will also remind you to reply to important emails. The company also improved the calendar experience by adding support for multiple shared calendars, multiple time zones, and a daily weather view.
