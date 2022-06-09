New Screen Time Limitations Added to TikTok for Users to Take Breaks

TikTok is a social media app where users can share short videos of themselves lip-syncing or dancing to popular songs. The app is especially popular with teenagers and young adults, who use it to create and share comedic content. TikTok has also become a platform for social activists, who have used the app to raise awareness. It is introducing new screen time limits to help users keep track of how much time they spend on the app. With the update, the firm is introducing the latest in-app dashboard that will monitor how much screen time users have.

Screen Time Controls

The dashboard will provide information such as how much time you spend on the program when you use it the most, and how frequently you use it. Users of TikTok will now be able to set screen time limitations for how long they may use the app in a single session.

Previously, the app had screen time controls that would time out after a set amount of time had passed. Users can, for example, choose to have the app remind them to “take a break” if they have kept it open for a lengthy amount of time with the new setting.

The Update will be Helpful for Teenagers

The modifications come as TikTok and its competitors face criticism about the influence of their apps on teenagers. Senators introduced a bill earlier this year that would expand research on social media addiction to put more “guardrails” in place to protect younger users.

Notably, TikTok has announced that it will be imposing extra restrictions for kids aged 13 to 17. When teens spend more than 100 minutes in the app every week, they will receive additional “digital well-being prompts” and extra screen time reminders.

