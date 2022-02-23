News of Motorola About Their Upcoming Moto G22

Recently we heard some news from Motorola about their upcoming Moto G22. The new Moto G22 is codenamed as Hawaii+. According to the last week reports the G22 was said to have an OLED screen.

While this week we have the report saying it will be having a LCD screen. The screen size is 6.5-inch with 1,600 x 720px LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz with a centered punch-hole cutout. In the camera department it is said to have triple rear camera set-up with 50MP as the main lens, 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP macro shots and depth data.

As for the chipset it is rumored to be have MediaTek G37 chipset. The MediaTek G37 consists of four ARM 53 cores which are clocked at 1.8GHz and an unidentified GPU clocked at 680Mhz.

The Moto G22 will be having variants according to their RAMs. The base model is said to have 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The battery capacity is said to be 5,000 mAh, with headphone jack. The power button on the side will be housing the fingerprint scanner.

It is said that Moto G22 will also be sold as the Lenovo K15+ in some markets. Regarding their price nothing is said yet. The specs are good with a awaited chipset so the price may be in the mid-range.

Also Read: Patent of Motorola flip phone with an outward display Surfaces on Internet