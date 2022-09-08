The U.S. basketball league and its players’ union, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), announced a multi-year partnership with the Paris-based company, Sorare. Sorare becomes the “Official NFT Fantasy Partner” of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Not only this but NBA is all ready to develop an NFT-based fantasy basketball game with Sorare.

Sorare to Develop NFT-Based Fantasy Basketball Game With NBA

“Sorare has built an innovative gaming experience that creates a whole new way for fans worldwide to interact with and learn more about our players,” said Tamika Tremaglio, NBPA Executive Director. “We are very excited about this partnership and the effect Sorare will have on the growth of the players and the game globally.”

The fantasy game will involve users creating a lineup of NFT-based collectables representing NBA star players who earn points based on their real-life performances. The game will be released in time for the 2022-23 season in October.

The NBA becomes the latest top sports league to partner with Sorare following Major League Baseball (MLB) in July. Germany’s top-tier soccer league Bundesliga and La Liga, the Spanish equivalent, tapped Sorare’s NFT capabilities last year.

Sorare develops NFT-based sports games with licenses from major leagues and teams. The company claims to have 2 million registered users across 185 countries.

The NBA’s digital asset-related activities are already well established through the digital collectables platform Top Shot, where users purchase highlights from games on the Flow blockchain. Sales on Top Shot eclipsed $1 billion in May.

