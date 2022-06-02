View Expanded Profile Image Display in Instagram

According to the Alessandro Paluzzi who is an app researcher, the Instagram user will be able to view the expanded version of the people’s Instagram profile. It will be done by tapping on the image and holding on it.

This new update in Instagram will be useful as the pictures selected in the Instagram profile are so small that one can rarely make out the details of the picture. It will also help in recognizing the owner of the profile by clearly viewing their image.

The new update will be part of Instagram’s integration of NFTs. This will give a bigger and a better view of the NFT display. The NFT display can easily be viewed by just holding on the image.

Now if Instagram brought in this update with NFTs display in their mind, then they need to be more swift as due to the numerous scams in NFTs, interest in NFTs is decreasing day by day. The interest in NFTs may soon decline even more and mostly likely become a niche, so displaying profile images will not be of much value.

Nevertheless this update will definitely be enjoyed by those who are in a habit of checking everyone’s profile pictures in their leisure time.

