According to some latest reports, the global entertainment giant Sony applied for a patent in 2021 for a system that tracks digital assets in video games using blockchain technology—specifically NFTs. Sony points to the worldwide popularity of gaming, and players who want to own unique items associated with their favourite celebrities, activities, and esports tournament winners.

Sony Files Patent for NFTs and Blockchain Technology

“In traditional video games, there is no way to differentiate a specific instance of an in-game item that a famous player of the video game used to win a famous tournament from any other instance of the in-game item,” Sony says.

According to the patent, Sony wants to use a distributed ledger, or blockchain, to record digital media assets, gameplay, and video clips and include a unique token for the digital item with a unique identifier. Accordin to Decrypt, the company also wants to use metadata that would identify properties of the digital asset.

NFTs are cryptographically unique tokens linked to digital and physical content. It provides proof of ownership for things like artwork, music, memorabilia, and items in video games.

No doubt, Sony is showing interest in entering the growing NFT gaming field. The top NFT games, also known as Play-to-earn games, include Axie Infinity, Alien Worlds, STEPN, and The Sandbox.

Back in May 2022, Sony partnered with Theta Labs to launch a collection of 3D NFTs. The limited-edition NFT collection is viewable on the Sony tablet-style device, Spatial Reality Display.

