Nintendo Direct 2021: Major announcements and trailers for fans

Nintendo fans got a huge jolt of nostalgia during Nintendo Direct 2021 stream. The 40-minute presentation resurrected titles that had previously been announced and even revealed a few surprises coming later this year through the summer of 2022. Shigeru Miyamoto himself disclosed the cast for the upcoming Mario film, which was one of the greatest announcements.

Some of the big titles in Nintendo direct, like as new Metroid and Mario Party games, were already known, but there were a few surprises, such as a new Kirby game, a Switch Online expansion, and a star-studded cast for the Super Mario animated film. If you were unable to attend the event, here is a summary of the major announcements.

The biggest announcements of Nintendo Direct 2021

N64 and Sega Genesis Games

With a new Expansion Pack subscription, Nintendo Switch Online will bring both N64 and Sega Genesis titles to its service. This upgrade will be available in October 2021, and Nintendo pledges to provide additional information regarding price and an exact release date closer to the time.

The N64 launch list includes Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Sin & Punishment, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis 64, WinBack, and Yoshi’s Story.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, M.U.S.H.A., Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Strider are among the SEGA Genesis games released at launch.

The Super Mario film

We haven’t heard much about the Super Mario film, which is being created in cooperation with Minions producer Illumination, but Nintendo has got a lot to say about it. The movie will be released on December 21st, 2022, and will star Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Bowser.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the Nintendo Direct’s few new games, and it takes Kirby into a new genre. Kirby, who has historically been a 2D hero, will be able to discover a post-apocalyptic world in 3D. He’ll still eat foes and possess their abilities, just in a three-dimensional area.

Animal Crossing

It has been peaceful in the cosy world of Animal Crossing: Fresh Horizons, but Nintendo has just revealed a big update for the Switch game that might give the virtual village new life. The upgrade will not be available until November, and Nintendo says further information will be released in October.

Bayonetta 3 is Up HERE!

We finally got a peek at Bayonetta 3 gameplay and a release date of 2022, some four years after its announcement. The visually appealing teaser showcased the game’s action as well as a new power that lets Bayonetta to manipulate demons.

Furthermore, there are other plenty of titles announced at Nintendo Direct 2021 like ‘Chocobo GP is Final Fantasy’s new kart racer, Monster hunter rise is getting an expansion, CastleVania advance collection is also out.