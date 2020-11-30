Nokia 5.4 may be soon be released with a hole-punch display, as per a media report. Without naming the processor, the report claims that this mid-range smartphone from Nokia would come fitted with a faster SoC as compared to its predecessor. The device will be sold in two variants: RAM 4GB and storage 128GB and RAM 4GB and storage choice 64GB. In a corresponding development, the RAM 4GB and 128GB variant of storage were found in two Australian retail platforms.

Nokia 5.4 with 6.4-Inch Hole-Punch Display Expected to Launched Soon

The alleged Nokia 5.4 mid-range smartphone will shortly be unveiled according to a Nokia power user report. The report states the handset is going to show a 6.4-inch hole punch and has a quicker connector than its predecessor, Nokia 5.3, which was supplied with the Snapdragon 665 port Qualcomm. In the latest smartphone Nokia 5.4, however, the report does not mention the SoC name.

In addition, the rumored Nokia 5.4 will be available in a capacity, which includes: 4GB of RAM and storage option 128GB, and 4GB of RAM and storage options with 64GB. It is rumored to be available in the colors Blue and Purple. It may have a quad-camera setup similar to the Nokia 5.3, but with better resolution.

In the process of the associated production the 4GB RAM + 128GB of the supposed Nokia 5.4 was located on two Australian retailer platforms: Acquire and Aus Shop IT. Acquire has the handset in both Blue and Violet colors.

Acquire offers AUD 370 (about 44,000) of the smartphone and AUD 349 (roughly Rs. 41, 000) is priced at Aus Shop IT. Besides the price, there are no smartphone details. By the end of2020, the Nokia 5.4 is expected to come next to the Nokia 7.3 5G.

