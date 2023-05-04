Nokia just entered into the rugged smartphone world with its XR21 smartphone with MIL-STD-810H military-grade and IP69K certification. It is the highest IP protection against water and dust. In fact, the “9K” at the end denotes that the Nokia XR21 can withstand close-range, high-pressure and high-temperature spray downs.
The display gets some of the hardest Corning protection currently available which is the Gorilla Glass Victus glass sheet. The phone has a 6.49-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, it works with gloves and wet hands.
Nokia XR21 Rugged Smartphone Goes Official with IP69K Certification
Additionally, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the back, you will get two cameras. It has a 64MP f/1.8 main camera and an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide unit. At the front, the phone has a 16MP f/2.5 selfie camera.
Moreover, the phone has a 4,800 mAh battery supporting 33W charging. The XR21 ships with Android 12 out of the box. The good news is that Nokia promises 4 years of monthly security updates and 3 major Android OS upgrades.
The handset will be made available in Midnight Black and Pine Green colours. The starting price of the phone is £499 in the UK. The actual release will commence sometime in early June. There is also no word on international availability for now. But we will update you as soon as we get more information about it.
