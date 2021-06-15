Nokia X10 Launches in Pakistan Available for 49,999 PKR

MD Global has recently collaborated with Advance Telecom to introduce the Nokia G Series to Pakistan. The newly designed X series editions Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 have been just launched in Pakistan. The devices offer three years of software upgrades and a fast 5G connectivity, all at a mid-range price. Here are the complete specs of the Nokia X10.

Nokia X10 Specifications & Price:

Nokia 10 has the standard Nokia design round camera setup on the back and a thick bezel with the Nokia logo stamp on it. The selfie camera is 8MP on the front. It has a full HD resolution a 6.67″ IPS LCD. However, Gorilla Glass 3 has upgraded the X10.

The device body made of plastic and has a horizontal thumbprint reader, a Google Assistant dedicated button is also fitted, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Forest and snow colors are available in Nokia X10. On the backside, the smartphone has a 48MP wide camera, 5MP ultra-width, and two 2MP depth and macro-sensors that are co-engineered with ZEISS.

On the software side, the Snapdragon 480 8nm is at the core of the Nokia X10. It is paired with a storage of 128GB/64GB, and 6/4GB storage, and powered by Android11.

A huge battery of 4470 mAh, which can be charged quickly at 18W, supports this device. Two days between charges is offered in the Nokia X10. Although it is announced in Pakistan, it will be available after few weeks in markets. The smartphone price is set at Rs. 49,999.

