Nothing Phone 1 – All You Need to Know About It

Carl Pei the co founder of OnePlus, started the Nothing company back in 2020. In December 2021,the company first product that was launched was the earphones by the name Ear 1. This summer the company plans to launch their second product, the Nothing Phone 1. Last year brand Essential was acquired by Nothing. All its intellectual properties and brand assets were shifted to Nothing company. Since the acquisition it is believed that Nothing company has been working on a smartphone. The new “Nothing” first smartphone rumors intensified in October 2021 and now a recent report by TechCrunch suggests that the new “Nothing” first smartphone will be reaching the market this summers. According to Carl Pei their new device will be an eco-friendly device as its frame is said to be made from the recycled aluminum.

Since last year we have had different dates as the launch date of the device. Earlier it was said that the device will be launched on the 23rd March. Then the news came that the device will be launched in this summer. No exact date was given about the launch, just a time frame was given for the launch. Later new updates came that the device will be launched in June. Now we have another update regarding its launch i.e. it will be launched on the July 22nd. Now lets see whether the device will be launched as per the given date or not, as earlier their launch date has been extended.

In March of this year the company made a few announcement. The Phone 1 is the first smartphone which is from the UK-based tech start up. The device will be launched via the Flipkart the e-commerce portal and also via the company official website.

In Pakistan the exact date of the launch is not given. The International launch is expected to be on the 22nd July, so logically the device availability in Pakistan will be after 22nd of July. The device will unofficially come to the market before it is officially placed here. The different rumors and leaks have made its way to Pakistani market and it has created the required hype and excitement in the smartphone market.

In May we got the rumors of how the device will look. Mr. Carl Pei the founder of the device said that from the very start the device has its own unique recognizable, iconic deign language; they standout. According to the head of design they wanted to bring “the whole inside out” and for that they had to bring out over 400 components of the device. In the end the company has decided on showcasing the camera and wireless charging coil of the device, with the transparent back.

The outside of the Phone 1 is a mystery. In a statement Mr. Carl Pei said that the device design is inspired by the 1972 New York subway map. The company has kept the design very secret. A teaser image was released by the company which gives a “layout or map” of how the different hardware may be placed.

At the upper left side of the device rear-side a pill-shaped camera module seems to be present. In the centre a large island is made which resembles the wireless charging coil or the battery’s placement. A vertical line is drawn at the bottom which seems to be representing the charging input. AT the upper right there is diagonal line which is yet to be known as what it will mean in the device.

It is not yet confirmed as what chipset will be powering the Phone 1; but the company in late 2021 had openly announced their partnership with the Qualcomm company, so its speculated that the device might come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is also speculated that other smart devices by the company may also be powered by Qualcomm chipsets. Another rumor that is making rounds is that as the company plans to price their product at under ₤500 ($625) so there is bigger chance that the Nothing company uses any other chipset instead of the flagship SD 8 Gen 1.

At MWC 2022 event the Nothing OS was revealed. It is expected to be an Android-based user experience. The Nothing-OS will be debuting with the Phone 1. A beta-version of the Nothing-OS by the name Nothing Launcher for trials is available for the users with Android 11 and up smartphones. The Nothing-OS comes with Octa core processor (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670). It will enable the smooth playing of games and give great performance without a lag or delay. It is also expected to give smooth performance even with multiple apps active simultaneously or playing intense graphic game.

The beta version of the Nothing OS does not give out of the world experience. Though it is not that complicated to operate and to get used to. The Nothing OS beta version is not offering anything that the iOS or the Android OS don’t offer. The OS is simple and user friendly to use but not very impressive. At this moment we cannot make a bid claim as the beta version is a limited version of the original full OS. May be when the OS runs in the device with its full control in the device it might give a complete different experience.

The device will be coming with RAM options i.e. 8GB RAM and 12 GB RAM. The internal memory options are also two stating with 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. The device battery capacity is said to be 4,500 mAh with the support of 80W fast charging tech. The design leaks suggests that the device will also support the wireless charging tech.

The Phone 1 is said to becoming with a triple-rear camera setup. The primary camera lens is said to be 50 MP with 8 MP and 2 MP lens. With these Mega Pixels mesmerizing and quality pictures can be taken. The selfie snapper is 32 MP Front Camera which will suffice for making and capturing pretty selfies and quality video calls.

The display size of the device is said to be a 6.43-inches AMOLED with 2400 x 1080 Pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device will also have the under the display fingerprint scanner. The selfie camera is housed in a punch hole in the middle of the display.

In UK, the O2 telecom company will be the exclusive network partners, whereas in European markets its Telekom Deutschland and Flipkart in Indian markets. The device is said to support 3G, 4G, 5G networks along with the NFC enabled.

The device is expected to be launched as a mid-ranger. With the price starting from $625 (Pkr. 125,990) for the base model. The selection of the specs and features in the device seems to justify the expected price.

A lot of hype and excitement is created regarding the Nothing first smartphone. No doubt it will be a view to see a device with transparent back and their main two component fully visible. The specs are quite decent, they will no doubt give a great experience with the complete version of the Nothing OS.

