Nothing Phone 1 Will Boast ‘Custom Tuned’ Snapdragon 778G+

We have been getting drip-feeding information about the highly anticipated upcoming handset by Nothing on daily basis. Nothing CEO Carl Pei’s teaser game is going strong these days. As the launch event is near, the company is revealing key features of the handset. Recently, we have come to know that Phone 1 will be powered by Premium mid-range SoC, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+.

Nothing Phone 1 To Come With Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+

A few days back, the phone surfaced on Geekbench with the same chipset. Recently, the company has confirmed that its upcoming handset will boast Snapdragon 778G+. Furthermore, the SoC will be “custom-tuned” for the phone but doesn’t really explain what that means. The interesting part lies in the sign “+” in “Snapdragon 778G+”. It usually comes from the support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

In addition to that, Nothing also said that Qualcomm has added those features to the SoC just for the phone 1 which is hard to believe but not impossible. The interesting part is that they believe that there are no other devices using the Snapdragon 778G or 778G+ to feature such functions.

Carl Pei further stated that:

“Phones have reached a point of good enough performance for general tasks and more powerful chips have diminishing returns”.

The Phone 1 launch event will be held on July 12th at 11 am Eastern Time (ET)/ 2 pm Pacific Time (PT)/ 4 pm British Standard Time (BST)/ 8 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Moreover, Nothing Phone price will be around €500 in Europe and $525 in the US which will be almost Pkr 1,07,787 in Pakistan.