Nothing is getting ready to launch the next smartphone in some markets in July. Nothing Phone 2 has already appeared in many leaks and renders. However, yesterday a prominent leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer collaborated with the publication SmartPrix to unveil the initial renders of the Phone 2. But soon after, Nothing founder and CEO, Carl Pei, posted a tweet containing a single word, “fake,” which supposedly refuted the authenticity of the leaked renders.

The leaked renders revealed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will look quite a lot like its predecessor. Just like the original model, the Phone (2) was seen sporting a corner punch-hole screen, a dual-camera setup, and an LED lighting system on the back. The report mentioned that the new device’s back panel will have some changes in the lighting elements.

Carl Pei Tweets “Fake” Soon After Nothing Phone 2 Renders Revealed

The renders claimed that the specs are based on the live shots of Phone (2)’s testing stage unit. The company may incorporate minor design changes before the official launch.

On the other hand, Nothing has already revealed some of the key specifications of the Phone (2). The company has also hinted at the launch in July. Most probably the company will soon begin teasing the device’s design. We will surely then be more confident to compare the design with the leaked renders.

Nothing has already been revealed that the Phone (2) will be built with sustainable materials. It will arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and an aluminium frame. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 4,700mAh battery. It will come preloaded with Nothing OS UI-based Android. The phone is confirmed to receive three major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

