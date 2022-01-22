Now Formatting on Smartphones Become Easy with New Google Docs Update

So, are you a writer? Or someone who uses Google Docs daily? If yes, this news will give you immense pleasure. Well, writing can become so much easier if formatting is easy. Different online tools and sheets are available on the internet that you can use to write. But, Google services are most popular. Recently, a new update brings joy to the users. Now, they can get the same formatting from laptops/PC to smartphones! Google is coming out with a new upgrade for its office applications that will help the user to style files in Google Docs on smartphones.

Formatting Becomes So Easy

As per a top update on the Google Workspace website, the search giant introduces the ability to put a page break above paragraphs in Google Docs upon that web last year. Guess what, the same feature is now going out to smartphones. This function is very beneficial for journalists and other authors who wish certain paragraph formats, including titles, subtitles, or headlines, to always produce a new page.

Page Breaks Before Different Sections

With the fresh “Add page break before” feature, users can mark passages to always start on a new page. Very much similar to Google Docs on the web. This functionality will also enable individuals to transfer or share Microsoft Word and many third-party documents with “Page break before” added to paragraphs. The good news is, Google Docs will maintain that formatting. Although the ability to insert page breaks before sections are currently accessible to Google Docs customers, this can take up to two weeks for Android and approximately 15 days for iOS.

This surely is a good update and people will have so much benefit from it. Hopefully, Google will improve even more features in the near future.

