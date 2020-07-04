Jazz has introduced a discounted offer for its Postpaid customers. All the new Jazz Postpaid users will get the J1500 Package in Rs. 1125. Originally, the package is available in Rs. 1500. However, the discounted price is only for new Postpaid customers.

Now Get Jazz Postpaid J1500 Package in Rs. 1125

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited Jazz Minutes

500 other network minutes

7GB+1GB Social

7000 SMS

Discounted Price:

All new Postpaid customers will get the package in Rs. 1125 instead of Rs. 1500.

Terms and Conditions:

25% discount will be for new subs and valid for three months

Charging pulse is 60 seconds

Offer is for individual customers only

F&F call rates apply for 3 Jazz numbers only

Current postpaid individual customers can change package plan by calling 777

Dial *1111# to get information of your bill details and dial *2222# to check remaining free Minutes, SMS and MBs. This service is completely free

The default rate for Internet usage is Rs.2 per MB. Charging pulse is 512 KB

Security deposit for nationwide/ international dialing access is Rs. 2,500

Security deposit for international roaming access is Rs. 5,000

Free Data MBs are usable on both 3G & 4G. Dial *443# to subscribe to Super 4G internet bundles

Using SIMs without proper documentation is a crime – PTA

Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA

All government taxes apply

