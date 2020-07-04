Now Get Jazz Postpaid J1500 Package in Rs. 1125
Jazz has introduced a discounted offer for its Postpaid customers. All the new Jazz Postpaid users will get the J1500 Package in Rs. 1125. Originally, the package is available in Rs. 1500. However, the discounted price is only for new Postpaid customers.

Offered Incentives:
- Unlimited Jazz Minutes
- 500 other network minutes
- 7GB+1GB Social
- 7000 SMS
Discounted Price:
- All new Postpaid customers will get the package in Rs. 1125 instead of Rs. 1500.
Terms and Conditions:
- 25% discount will be for new subs and valid for three months
- Charging pulse is 60 seconds
- Offer is for individual customers only
- F&F call rates apply for 3 Jazz numbers only
- Current postpaid individual customers can change package plan by calling 777
- Dial *1111# to get information of your bill details and dial *2222# to check remaining free Minutes, SMS and MBs. This service is completely free
- The default rate for Internet usage is Rs.2 per MB. Charging pulse is 512 KB
- Security deposit for nationwide/ international dialing access is Rs. 2,500
- Security deposit for international roaming access is Rs. 5,000
- Free Data MBs are usable on both 3G & 4G. Dial *443# to subscribe to Super 4G internet bundles
- Using SIMs without proper documentation is a crime – PTA
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- All government taxes apply
