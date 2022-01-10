OnePlus 10 Pro Front Design Leaks Before Its Launch

The launch of the OPPO OnePlus 10 Pro is expected by next week. Till the device is launched, we will be getting different rumors and news leaks from different sources. Today, here we have some news of the new leaks of the OnePlus 10 Pro front design.

According to the new leaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro have a curved-edge display with a thinner chin and a higher screen-to-body ratio. Both these features are similar to its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro. In the picture of the phone it shows that it has a big screen with narrow bezels on the left and right sides of the screen. The selfie-camera is position is also like the last year’s model i.e. a hole-punch on the top-left side of the display. Earlier teasers had hinted that the phone will be having a triple-rear camera in a square module.

The company had also confirmed that the OPPO OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone to run on OPPO’s custom ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. To stay in the Emoji competition with Apple’s Animoji and Samsung’s AR Emoji, OPPO has its own Omoji. The Omoji uses a software algorithms that will capture the face of the user and create a 3D avatar. Furthermore it is said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have software optimization s to deliver a far better user experience.

OPPO OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Mr. Pete Lau the Co-Founder of OnePlus had revealed some of its specifications via his personal account. The device will have a Fluid AMOLED display, with second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will run on Android 12 and will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In the camera department, the selfie camera will be 32MP. The batter capacity will be 5000 mAh which will come with 80W Super VOOC fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support.

Though the launch is still a week away, the company has continued its trend of creating hype for its next-generation flagship by announcing its features on social media. So lets hope when it is launched all the hype that was created lives up to the expectations.

