Over the past few months, we’ve had plenty of leaks and rumors related to the upcoming OnePlus flagship. However, during CES 2022 week, the company today took the wraps off its next star product. We can now officially confirm the OnePlus 10 Pro is on the way. The company has also confirmed its design and colour options.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the First New Phone of 2022

OnePlus revealed that the phone is available in two colours, which are marketed as Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald. Thankfully, the photos prove the OnePlus 10 Pro is keeping the famous OnePlus alert slider. It is on the right side of the phone, centered alongside the rear camera module.

Additionally, the first phone of 2022 has only three lenses on the back. That likely means it would have one wide, one ultrawide, and one telephoto lens. As a quick comparison, the previous OnePlus 9 Pro has a monochrome sensor along with these three lenses. The images also prove the telephoto lens will not have periscope zoom.

The company is having an event on January 11 to launch this phone in China. The previous leaks have also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Moreover, it will have a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other rumoured specs include 12GB of RAM, support for 5G networks and a 5,000-mAh battery.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the OnePlus 10 Pro over the rest of the CES event!

