We already know that the company will release the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. Now a few days before the official launch, we get the full specs leak of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. OnePlus has already confirmed that 8 and 8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Let’s have a look at the specs and wait to see how much these specs will match the official ones.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specs and Price Leaked

First, we will discuss the common specs. Both phones will have two memory versions – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Also, they will run Android 10 out of the box.

The vanilla version will sport a 6.55″ FullHD+ 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. Whereas, the Pro model will pack a 6.78″ QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel. Moreover, the OnePlus 8 will come with a triple-camera setup, including 48MP, 16MP and 2MP modules. On the other hand, the Pro model will sport a quad-camera setup comprising of two 48MP snappers, one 8MP cam and one 5MP unit.

Furthermore, both phones will come with NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo speakers, a USB-C port and Dolby Atmos.

As far as the pricing of these models is concerned, the OnePlus 8 will start at €729 for the 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Whereas, the 12/256GB version will cost €835. Moreover, the OnePlus 8 Pro model with 8/128GB version will cost €930. The 12/256GB model will be available for €1,020. Official information is yet to come.