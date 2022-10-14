OnePlus is revealing a few details about its upcoming Nord N300, first of all, it will come with fast 33W wired charging. According to reports, the device is coming to North America next month, where it will follow up the perfect OnePlus N200.

OnePlus Nord N300 will Launch in November with 33W Charging

As the previous phone was budget-friendly, we are hoping that N300 will also be an affordable device. Earlier this year, the phone appeared on FCC certification. It will be a US-exclusive OnePlus device. The phone appeared with the CPH2389 model number and the listing confirmed it would support the n2,n25,n41, n66, n71 and n77 5G bands.

Now, OnePlus North America PR head Spenser Blank confirmed that the N300 is launching next month with 33W wired fast charging and a MediaTek chipset – a first in the Nord series for the US. The device will also bring a 90Hz refresh rate screen and a sub-$300 price tag.

OnePlus’ recent high-end phones have been a little hit-or-miss as far as features and price are concerned, but its most recent Nord-series budget phones have been more successful. We will get more information about the phone in the coming weeks. So stay tuned for more updates.

