Just recently OnePlus launched a number of devices including its first android tablet, the OnePlus One, the OnePlus Ace Ace 2 (for China) and 11R (for India). Both these smartphones come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Now, some latest reports are claiming that OnePlus could possibly launch OnePlus Ace 2 with a different chipset.

OnePlus to Soon Launch Ace 2 Powered by a Dimensity 9000

Leakster Digital Chat Station claims that there is a OnePlus Ace 2 with Dimensity 9000 in the works. This could be a new, slightly cheaper alternative or perhaps a special edition. Some reports have also suggested the name OnePlus Ace 2 Racing Edition.

Besides the chipset, the phone will be largely identical to the original one. The newly launched phone has come with a 6.74” display (1,240 x 2,772px), a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging, up to 16GB of RAM and so on. However, we may see some changes in the camera department. Reports are claiming that the 64MP OmniVision sensor in the primary camera will be replaced with the 50MP IMX890.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon-powered Ace 2 has a starting price of CNY 2,800 for a 12/256GB unit and will go on sale in China on February 13. However, the Dimensity-powered Ace 2 should be slightly cheaper.

For instance, last year OPPO unveiled a version of the Find X5 Pro that used the Dimensity 9000 instead of the usual Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Dimensity version started at CNY 5,800, down from the CNY 6,300 price tag of the Snapdragon one.

It is worth mentioning here that OnePlus has not revealed any information about it yet. But we are hoping to get a cheaper version soon.

