The Japanese carrier au has now listed the Oppo’s A54 5G which looks like the already announced Oppo A93 5G. The key difference between the two devices is that the A93 5G is featuring a triple rear camera system, while the A54 5G has a quad setup.

A 48 MP main sensor of Oppo A54 5G is coupled with 2 MP snappers (Possibly they might be macro one and depth sensor), and an 8 MP camera. For selfie, the front shooter has a 16 MP. For smooth performance, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset just like we experienced in Oppo A93 5G.

Oppo A54 5G to Launch in June

The upcoming phone features a 6.5-inch 1080×2400 LCD touchscreen. The powerhouse is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery. We also found these two specs in the A93 5G, but there is a possibility that the A54 may not have 90 Hz refresh rate.

The phone will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The phone will be running on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top.

The Oppo is planning to launch the upcoming A54 5G phone in Japan in June. It will be available in two color variants Purple and Silver Black.

There are no more details available yet but we will keep sharing with our readers once we come to know any information and update about the device. And yes, the phone will be an entry-level 5G smartphone from OPPO Mobile as it is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 CPU.

