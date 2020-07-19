OPPO has just unveiled the A12s last week. Now, another OPPO phone is coming. OPPO A-series is going to expand by launching A72. The phone has appeared on China Telecom’s website earlier this week with the model number PDYM20. Now, OPPO A72 5G Specs Revealed by Geekbench.

The phone has appeared with model number PDYM20. The listing has revealed that the phone will run Android 10 out of the box. Moreover, it will have 8GB RAM. To make the device more affordable, it will come with two more RAM options – 4GB and 6GB. Additionally, the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s MT6853 chipset.

OPPO A72 5G Specs Revealed by Geekbench

The chipset MT6853 is basically the MediaTek’s unannounced Dimensity 720 SoC. This is all that we came to know from Geekbench listing.

The previous listing has revealed that the coming phone will land with 6.5″ 90Hz display. The phone will have a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 8MP selfie camera. At the back, we will get a triple camera setup which comprises of 16MP, 8MP, and 2MP units.

Furthermore, the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader just like the other devices in the market. The coming phone will have a 4,000 mAh battery with a USB-C port and 18W charging support.

The rumours claim that it will be a budget-friendly phone. Here are the alleged pricing details of all the variants. The 4GB/128GB version will cost around $240. The 6GB/128GB version will cost $260. Whereas, the 8GB/128GB version will be available in just $285. However, these are all rumours. We will get more official updates about the phone in the coming days.