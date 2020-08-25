The Oppo F17 Pro will be coming with the “sleekest design of 2020”. Its measurement will be 7.48 mm while weight will be 164g. Other than its smart design the phone F17’s ambition is to be the best phone for portrait photography.

Oppo F17 Pro to Boast a 48MP Camera

This upcoming phone will have six cameras total, four on its rear while two on the front. All these cameras are backed by all-new AI algorithms to give you perfect results in different conditions. AI Super Clear Portrait will help you to enhance the clarity of facial features while AI Super Night Portrait is self-explanatory. Furthermore, there is also an AI Color Portrait that will enable you to separate the subject from the background by using color.

On the back of the phone, there is a quad-camera that features a 48MP main module. The 16MP front shooter is paired by a 2MP depth sensor which creates Dual Lens Bokeh. You can watch the promo video given below:

The cameras of the phone are the most prominent feature. In the above video, we can see that the upcoming phone will also feature a 6.43” Super AMOLED along with 30 W VOOC Flash charge support:

The second one video is focusing more on the thickness, in fact, the thinness of the Oppo F17 Pro.

