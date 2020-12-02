Oppo Find X3 Series to Use Snapdragon 888

Photo of Zainab Saeed Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Dec 2, 2020
1 minute read
Oppo Find X3 Series to Use Snapdragon 888

Today, we shared with all our readers that Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 888 and now, we came to know that Oppo has also confirmed that it will use the Snapdragon 888 in find X3 series. The Chinese company is developing its next flagship smartphone series which will arrive in the first quarter of the year 2021.

According to the report,  devices will be named as Find X3 and Find X3 Pro, successors of the Find X2 and X2 Pro, respectively and all these devices will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Oppo Find X3 Series to Use Snapdragon 888

Other than that, Realme has also confirmed that it is working on a new phone codenamed ‘Race’ which will apparently be among the first phones to use the Snapdragon 888.

Currently, we know only about three companies that have confirmed they will use the Snapdragon 888 at the time of writing. But we are certain that soon other companies will announce and confirm to use the chipset in their devices.

We can expect Snapdragon 888 in OnePlus 9, the Sony Xperia 1 III, and in Samsung Galaxy S21. We can say that if you buy a high-end Android phone in 2021, then there is a possibility it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

Recommended Reading: Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 888

Photo of Zainab Saeed Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Dec 2, 2020
1 minute read
Photo of Zainab Saeed

Zainab Saeed

DW20_Web-Banner-1000x90px-Awards

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×