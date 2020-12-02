Today, we shared with all our readers that Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 888 and now, we came to know that Oppo has also confirmed that it will use the Snapdragon 888 in find X3 series. The Chinese company is developing its next flagship smartphone series which will arrive in the first quarter of the year 2021.

According to the report, devices will be named as Find X3 and Find X3 Pro, successors of the Find X2 and X2 Pro, respectively and all these devices will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Oppo Find X3 Series to Use Snapdragon 888

The next Find X flagship will be one of the first to feature the new #Snapdragon 888 platform, which will enable elevated 5G performance and also enhance important technologies such as AI and imaging. https://t.co/utbKE4fLJX — Henry Tang (@HenryTangHai) December 2, 2020

It will feature our Full-path Color Management System which will be the first Android 10-bit color management system. Looking forward to sharing more about our next flagship in the near future. #Snapdragon888 — Henry Tang (@HenryTangHai) December 2, 2020

Other than that, Realme has also confirmed that it is working on a new phone codenamed ‘Race’ which will apparently be among the first phones to use the Snapdragon 888.

Exclusive: Realme “Race” is coming with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, here’s what it looks like https://t.co/HHoS9lyFIJ — GSMArena.com (@gsmarena_com) December 1, 2020

Currently, we know only about three companies that have confirmed they will use the Snapdragon 888 at the time of writing. But we are certain that soon other companies will announce and confirm to use the chipset in their devices.

We can expect Snapdragon 888 in OnePlus 9, the Sony Xperia 1 III, and in Samsung Galaxy S21. We can say that if you buy a high-end Android phone in 2021, then there is a possibility it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

Recommended Reading: Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 888