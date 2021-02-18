Oppo’s New Interactive Charging Technology Coming in February 2021

Oppo has formally announced today about the new interactive charging technology at the Mobile World Congress 2021 Shanghai event that it will release on 23rd February 2021.

The smartphone company announced in its latest Statement posted that it would reveal new technology within its charging tech ecosystem. The Chinese tech giant is a big player in smartphone charge technology. The latest fast charging form of technology will be introducing soon by the company. Today, on the MWC stage in the Shanghai event it has publicly announced that it will come out on 23rd February 2021.

Also Read: Oppo Find X3 Appears on Geekbench

Oppo New Interactive Charging Technology Coming Soon

Especially, Oppo has promoted fast charging technology for years with its iconic 65W fast charging technology in its smartphone, also at affordable rates. The company involves with its next fast battery charging plan with the ‘interactive’ term which is currently unclear. In other words, we will have to wait for few weeks till the company’s detailed official announcement.

OPPO quick charging technology is one of the leading players in the market, and even Realme will be releasing models supporting 125W easy charge, even some manufacturers are testing 160W fast charging. But OPPO has basically popularized 65W fast charging technology. OPPO Find X3 series has passed the 3C certification and reveals that the device will also have a 65W fast charging.

It is noticed that some reports have indicated that OPPO and automobile firms collaborate in-depth, it is expected they will introducing new car charging items. But there is currently the main news of a fast charger from OPPO.

You may be also interested in OPPO Set to Launch the Innovative OPPO Reno5 Pro with 5G-Ready Technology