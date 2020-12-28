Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G may soon come to Pakistan. The phone has already launched in China. The phone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and has also been listed on Singapore’s IMDA certification website. Which is giving a green signal that soon it may hit the Pakistani market.

The Chinese variant is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

A tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted on his handle that the model number of the smartphone is CPH2201 has been listed on the BIS site as well as on Singapore’s IMDA certification website with the name Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. Earlier this month, smartphone was launched in China.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G May Soon Come to Pakistan

OPPO CPH2201 (Reno5 Pro) has received the Indian BIS certification. Launch is not too far away from now.#OPPO #OPPOReno5Pro pic.twitter.com/mieLXlqVKh — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 24, 2020

OPPO CPH2201 receives the IMDA certification, thereby confirming the global OPPO Reno5 Pro (5G) moniker.#OPPO #OPPOReno5Pro pic.twitter.com/pM2xQrHMaT — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 24, 2020

Expected Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications in Pakistan:

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be running Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1. The phone will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As the Chinese version is is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM, so we can expect same in the Pakistan too. The phone will have up to 256GB onboard storage.

The phone will be featuring quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 lens. While on front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor. The powerhouse of the phone will be backed by a 4,350mAh battery with the support of 65W fast charging.

Recommended Reading: OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Moniker Confirmed Ahead of Launch