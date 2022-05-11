OPPO Reno 8 Series to be Launched in May

In the month of May, OPPO has plans to launch its Reno 8 series. We have been getting different rumors about the different specs of the Reno 8 series.

According to a reliable tipster DigitalChatStation has shared some of device’s design, specs and its name. The rumor has it that the device will be having three distinct variants namely Reno 8 SE, Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. The trending rumor has it that the Reno 8 SE might be powered by Dimensity 1300 chipset. The base model will be getting Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 whereas the Reno 8 Pro will be powered by Dimensity 8100 chipset coupled with MariSilicon X NPU. Nothing more specific about the Pro model has surfaced.

The Reno 8 variant will be coming with a design more similar to the OPPO OnePlus 10 Pro and with a top-left / center single punch-hole design 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, it will also feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device will operate on Android 12 OS with ColorOS UI. The battery capacity is said to be 4,500 mAh which will support 80W charging tech.

In the camera section, it will be having a triple-rear camera module, with 50 MP as the main sensor along with an 8 MP Ultra-wide lens and 2 MP depth/ macro sensor. The selfie snapper specs are not yet confirmed.

As the launch date draws closer, more reports, news and statement will be shared. Stay tunes for further news.

