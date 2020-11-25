OPPO is working on the Reno5 family. Just recently, OPPO Reno5 has appeared on TENAA. However now, OPPO Reno5 Pro Shines on TENAA. Two OPPO phones with model numbers PDSM00 and PDST00 have appeared on TENAA. Both are versions of the upcoming Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone. The listing has also revealed some key specs. Let’s have a look at these specs.

OPPO Reno5 Pro Shines on TENAA with These Specs

First of all, the phone will have a 6.55” screen. TENAA has listed the phone with 2,125 mAh battery capacity, which is one of the two cells needed. This means the actual capacity will be 4,250 mAh. Moreover, the phone will support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger.

This is all the listing has revealed. However, the rumours have revealed that the phone will come with four cameras. Also, it will come with a curved screen. The phone will also come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Moreover, the OPPO Reno5 5G has also appeared on TENAA revealing some key specs. First of all, the phone will come with a 6.43” OLED screen. Also, it will come with a quad-camera setup including a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras. Moreover, the phone will have a 4,300 mAh battery. Also, the phone will come with 65W fast charging support.

Additionally, the phone will come with Android 11 out of the box. It will be the first phone with the latest Android OS. Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the phone. Hopefully, we will get more information about the phone in the coming days.

