Triple-Folding Smartphone Under Development by Huawei

Foldable smartphones are gradually gaining traction among mainstream consumers. Huawei, a prominent player in this arena, seems poised to further its commitment to this technology. Rumors suggest that the Chinese tech giant is in the process of developing a triple-folding phone, potentially set for release in the second quarter of 2024. Reports from various sources, including Taiwan’s TechNews, indicate that Huawei has initiated significant material procurement efforts for this project.

Huawei Triple-Folding Smartphone Concept

The triple-folding phone is anticipated to feature a Z-shaped or S-shaped folding design. Its screen size is projected to be similar to that of other foldable phones, approximately 6.4 inches. Reports suggest that BOE will supply the panels for Huawei’s new folding phone. However, hinge production involves companies such as Zhaoli and Fusda.

Industry insider had previously hinted that Huawei’s triple-folding phone might hit the market by the end of 2023, but apparent delays have pushed back its release. However, according to the latest reports, advancements in technology suggest that it may now be mature enough for launch.

The development of Huawei’s triple-folding phone comes at a time when there’s an anticipated surge in demand for foldable devices. Despite shipments falling below expectations in 2023, analysts foresee 12.3% year-on-year growth, projecting 17.7 million units to be shipped in 2024.

Based on the findings, the Associated Press has corroborated Huawei’s collaboration with suppliers for the triple-folding device, indicating its progression towards mass production. While precise details remain undisclosed, Huawei’s foray into the triple-folding market is undoubtedly thrilling for enthusiasts of foldable phones.

Stay tuned for further updates on this development!!!