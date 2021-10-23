OPPO’s First Foldable Phone to Launch Next Month

After the successful launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold models, many companies are now trying to bring their foldable smartphones into the market. OPPO is also planning to bring its first foldable phone. Earlier it was said that the company will launch its smartphone earlier this year. But now according to some recent reports, OPPO’s first foldable phone will launch next month.

Some previous reports have also revealed some expected specs of the phone. The phone will allegedly have an 8″ foldable internal display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology, which probably means it will be made by Samsung. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Qualcomm is also planning to launch the successor of the Snapdragon 888 by the end of this year.

Previous rumours also revealed that the OPPO foldable has a 50 MP main rear camera with Sony’s IMX766 sensor. There will be a 32 MP selfie snapper and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Anyway, the reports also say that the phone won’t be cheap, which isn’t very surprising. The company will launch the device globally. It’s safe to assume it will be offered in the Chinese market first. But later on will be available in other markets too.

This is all that we know so far about the upcoming phone. Until then do tell us in the comment section below what do you expect from this phone?

