‘IT Mein Paisa Hai’ Program Introduce to Encourage Youth Towards the Information Technology Sector

Undoubtedly, Pakistan is a developing country struggling in the field of Information Technology yet everyone in the country is talking about it. With a population of millions, Pakistan needs to pace up its IT development game up to the world. For development and progress, IT plays a vital role in almost every field of life. Remote jobs, working from home is now become a norm across the world. Unfortunately, only 20% of the people peruse their career in the field of IT.

Pakistan to Introduce ‘IT Mein Paisa Hai’ to Encourage Youth Towards the Information Technology Sector

Gaper’s anthem ‘IT Mein Paisa Hai’ is the new slogan to motivate people of Pakistan for choosing IT-based skills as their career path. The idea behind the theme is different as it looks. It does not mean that the person should only see the money factor of a job or career. actually, it highlights the importance of startups, freelancing, digitalization, foreign business, etc. here, you must appreciate the huge turnout in startup programs and the profit they made recently.

Gaper is a tech company aiming to train software engineers in every aspect. The company fills in the demand-supply gap of IT by designing business models that you can locate anywhere. Gaper came to the rescue when the companies fall short of software engineers because of poor finances or other reasons. Their slogan ‘IT Mein Paisa Hai’ aims to get heard to all parents of school-going kids. Pakistani parents do not consider IT as a secure career for their children. The reality is the opposite.

There is no doubt that the CS students have equal potential to do good but because of the syllabus and lack of resources, they do not produce the required results. Gaper wants to eliminate this skill gap. Hopefully, we will see progress in the IT industry and bring a brighter future to the field.

