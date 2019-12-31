Pakistani Celebrities Who Said “I DO” in 2019

Several Pakistani celebrities tied the knot in 2019 and left us in awe with their perfectly planned wedding events, trendy wedding wears and of course their over-loaded cuteness. Here is a list of top Pakistani celebrities who got married in 2019.

Hamza Ali Abbasi And Naimal Khawar

When it comes to celebs getting married in 2019 Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar will always remain on the top of the list. Not only because we love Hamza the most but also because they had a very beautiful and confined wedding. They had a simple yet aesthetic Nikkah ceremony on 25th of August, 2019 and then had a private Waleema Ceremony on 27th August, 2019. Both held at Monal Islamabad

Sania Shamshad And Hidayat Saeed

Sania’s wedding news took her fans by surprise as there were not even rumours of any such happening prior to the wedding. The actress got married in a very traditional way with all traditional wedding events and flew away to Australia with her husband later. They slayed every look indeed!

Mira Saithi And Bilal Siddiqi

Famous actor and writer Mira Saithi, daughter of Najam Saithi got married to her longing love Bilal Siddiqi in San Francisco, USA but they later had a relatively private wedding reception in Lahore, Pakistan on 18th November 2019. Such aesthetic cutties, aren’t they?

Sanam Chaudhry And Somi Chauhan

Sanam Chaudhry married her long-term fiance and a singer Sami Chauhan through a very private wedding ceremony held on 27th November 2019. The two are totally slaying on their Nikkah.

Imaan Ali And Babar Bhatti

The well-known Pakistani actress and model Iman Ali got married to Babar Bhatti the nephew of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed. Unlike many Pakistan Celebs who kept their wedding more of a private business Imaan Ali had an outstanding mega wedding ceremony. Consisting of all traditional 3-day events. And along with friends and family celebrities were also invited. The wedding took place on February 21, 2019. And it sure wasn’t an event to be missed.

We bid them all the best of luck for their new-journey ahead and pray that this sacred bond never breaks and only gets stronger year-by-year. Ameen.