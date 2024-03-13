Pakistan’s Largest IT Park Approved for Islamabad by CDA

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has given the green light for the development of the country’s largest IT park in Islamabad. A plot measuring 3.3 acres is already reserved for the IT Park in sector G-10 of the federal capital. This ambitious project aims to accommodate approximately five to six thousand freelancers, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration.

The IT Park will operate under a public-private partnership model, ensuring efficient management and utilization of resources. In addition to providing workspaces for freelancers, the park will also allocate space for essential amenities such as a library and a center for showcasing IT products.

Private IT firms will have the opportunity to establish their offices within the park by renting out designated spots, facilitating their operations, and fostering growth in the tech sector. CDA officials have emphasized that the project will be entirely financed through private investments, with no financial burden on the government of Pakistan.

Upon completion, it will be handed over to the CDA for management and maintenance, marking a significant milestone in the development of Islamabad’s technological infrastructure. The approval of this groundbreaking initiative underscores the government’s commitment to promoting innovation and driving economic growth through the digitalization of key sectors.

With the establishment of Pakistan’s largest IT park, Islamabad is poised to become a hub for technological advancement and entrepreneurship in the region.