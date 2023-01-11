Advertisement

According to the latest report by IDC, PC shipments fell below analyst expectations in the fourth quarter of 2022. PC shipment declined 28% in the 4th quarter of 2022 with shipping only 67.2 million computers. The decline in the fourth quarter followed a 15% drop in the third quarter. For the full year, shipments are down 15.6%.

PC Shipments Decline 28% in 4th Quarter of 2022 – IDC

IDC said it was clear that the PC market’s pandemic buying boom is over. However, the PC shipments for the entire year were above pre-pandemic levels.

“Consecutive quarters of declines clearly paint a gloomy picture of the PC market, but this is really all about perception,” Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, said in a statement. “2021 was near historic levels for PC shipments, so any comparison is going to be distorted.”

However, there is a hope that the PC market will boom again in the near future. Some market analysts hope that “the market has the potential to recover in 2024 and we also see pockets of opportunity throughout the remainder of 2023.”

Among all the big supplies, Lenovo retained its PC market crown in the quarter by shipping 15.5 million units for a 23% market share. Still, its shipments were down more than 28% from the year-ago period. HP is in second place with a slightly greater decline in shipments, at 29%. However, Dell fell 37% and is in third place.

Apple was the only computer maker that appeared to come out of the quarter largely unscathed. The Mac maker captured the No. 4 position by shipping 7.5 million units, a decline of 2.1% over the same quarter in 2021.

