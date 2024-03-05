Top Three Smartphone Brands Dominating the Pakistani Market

A global market intelligence firm released its latest report on the Pakistani mobile market for the fourth quarter of 2023. There were various metrics mentioned in the report, including smartphone brand share. The performance of the smartphone companies varied, with some gaining market share while others losing it. You will be amazed to know that companies like Apple and Samsung, which lead in worldwide smartphone shipments, have a tiny market share in Pakistan. So, let’s check out which companies are performing best in the smartphone market.

Here are the top three smartphone brands in Pakistan:.

1) Infinix:

Infinix managed to capture 28.6% of the smartphone market share. This is because the company targets the biggest smartphone segment in Pakistan. It launches smartphones in the budget category with decent features and spends a lot on marketing. However, it is pertinent to mention here that Infinix’s market share declined in this quarter by 4% as compared to the last quarter.

Probable reason for the decline in market share:

As per our analysis, the company’s latest smartphones, like the Infinix Note 30 Pro, Zero 30 Pro, etc., arrived at a slightly higher price as compared to its competitors with similar specifications. It can be one of the reasons why Infinix’s market share slightly declined in the market.

2) Tecno:

Tecno is the second top-selling smartphone brand in Pakistan. Just like Infinix, Tecno launches smartphones mainly in the budget category to target the maximum number of buyers. The company managed to capture 18% of the smartphone market share in Q4 of 2023. The share increased by 5% as compared to the previous quarter.

Probable reason for the growth in market share:

The growth in Tecno’s market share can be attributed to the success of its latest smartphones, like the Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Spark 20c, and Camon 20.

3) Xiaomi:

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has managed to attain third place with a market share of 16.3%. The reason for the company’s success is that it offers quality smartphones at affordable rates. The company mainly targets the lower midrange, midrange, and budget segments of the smartphone market. The market share fell by a meager 1% as compared to the previous quarter. Despite experiencing a slight decline, Xiaomi remains a significant player in the Pakistani smartphone market. The latest hot-selling smartphones from the company include the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Poco M6.

It’s evident that these top-performing smartphone brands continue to shape the landscape of the Pakistani mobile market with their strategic approaches and innovative offerings.