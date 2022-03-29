Pixel 6 Series Could Getting the Face unlock Support in Future

When Google officially announced the Pixel 6 series phone, the company dropped the face unlock support at the last minute. Some rumours surfaced late last year that Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will get this feature very soon. However, the latest reports claim that Google Pixel 6 series is not getting this feature now. But the users could get it in the future.

Google Pixel 6 Series could Getting the Face unlock Support in Near Future

According to Freak07, a noted XDA Forums contributor, the new Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 1.1 build contains a new change that references the face unlock system. The latest change is a strong indication that face unlock may still make its way to Google’s best Android phones in the future.

Face unlock was one of the highly-anticipated features expected to arrive with the Pixel 6 series last year. However, the devices only launched with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Just recently, Google launched its 10th Pixel feature drop for the Pixel 6 series, which included new supported languages for Live Translate, Live Sharing in Duo chats, and more. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro don’t have tablet-sized screens or a desktop mode, so most of the changes aren’t beneficial, but there are a few features that are handy on phones as well.

