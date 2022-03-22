Google releases March feature drop for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google launched its 10th Pixel feature drop earlier this month, which included new supported languages for Live Translate, Live Sharing in Duo chats, and more. While the latest patch was previously available for older Pixel smartphones (from the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 5), Google’s most recent flagships, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, started receiving it today.

It wasn’t clear at the time if the update was solely for C-Band or if it was part of the March upgrade that had been postponed, but we now know it was the latter. Verizon has updated the Pixel 6 Pro’s software update page to include the March update, which has a build number of SP2A.220305.013.A3 (matching the number Google listed earlier this month).

However, given Google’s track record, that notification may take (many) days, if not weeks, to reach all devices. A number of general performance improvements, including as better thermal and battery management and speedier fingerprint identification, are also included in the update.

Two-column layouts and other large-screen improvements are included throughout the system and essential applications in Android 12L, most notably in the fast settings/notifications panel. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro don’t have tablet-sized screens or a desktop mode, so most of the changes aren’t beneficial, but there are a few features that are handy on phones as well.