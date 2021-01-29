Xiaomi Expected to Launch A 200W+ Fast Charging Device in 2021

Recently, the Vivo iQOO 7 was launched with fast loading 120W which is surprising given that flagship handsets only supported 30W high-power charging until about two to three years ago. Currently, a new report indicates that Xiaomi will soon unleash a smartphone with a speed of 200W fast charging.

A 200W flagship device is to be unveiled shortly, according to a Chinese microblogging website. While the report missed mentioning which company would introduce the new device. As described above, a few years ago, the devices offered just a quick charging rate of about 30W, and now we have devices that provide much faster wireless charging.

The Weibo post added that wired, wireless, and even reverse charging are all included in the 200W fast charging capability. The Mi 10 Strong Commemorative Version of the Chinese tech giant delivered up to 120W wired charging with a 55W wireless charge and reverse charge limit of up to 10W. This total is approximately 185W. We should also hope the company to set up a 200W+ charging device in the near future. The new charging technology could charge a 4500mAh battery in 10 minutes.

In previous reports included Xiaomi’s details to launch a 200W+ charging smartphone. Unfortunately, this is to the little information available regarding this device. Therefore, it’s still not clear when this device will launch or be revealed, but it may be part of the Mi 11 series. So, we need to wait for more details about the product launch ad availability in the market.

