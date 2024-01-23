Maria Malik Amuses Social Media Fans with Entertaining Video

Celebrities always capture the attention of netizens by posting something entertaining on social media platforms. In a recent instance, a rising TV actor, Maria Malik, entertained users with a funny reel that went viral across social platforms. The reel probably came from the sets of her upcoming TV drama.

Thousands of her followers watched the latest viral video, after which Maria received multiple likes and comments. It is pertinent to mention here that Maria Malik has thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok. She often provides her fans with amusing content by posting trending funny reels.

In the latest video clip, shared with the caption, “During drama shooting,” Maria is seen putting on the lipstick when she lip-synced a funny script. In the script, she said that she avoids doing house chores only to be on the safe side.

Video Link

Previously, the actor posted a rib-tickling video clip of herself, showing a rather unusual lesson she learned from the bees. “I’ve learned this from honeybees: if anybody bothers you, just attack them,” the celebrity mimicked in the video, with a poker straight face.

On the other hand, Maria was also seen in the new drama serial ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’ co-starring Ali Ansari, Zoya Nasir, and Hammad Shoaib, among others.

Also read:

Instagram and Facebook to Hide More Harmful Content From Teenagers